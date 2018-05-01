1 May 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Eyebrows Raised Over Odinga's New 'VIP Police Escort', But is it True?

By Kenfrey Kiberenge

The government has disowned a letter purporting to list the privileged individuals who are allowed to use police sirens to clear the roads.

Interior ministry spokesman Mwenda Njoka dismissed the letter as a fake.

"All government communication is done on a letterhead and there is a writer and a recipient. All this is missing from the alleged letter," said Mr Njoka.

The inclusion of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on the list raised eyebrows, making it viral.

HANDSHAKE

Many alleged that this was one of the benefits extended to Mr Odinga by President Uhuru Kenyatta after the famous handshake.

However, the former PM has had a vehicle fitted with a siren at his disposal.

When Nasa lawyers encountered mysterious traffic last year as they raced to beat deadline of filing a presidential petition, Mr Odinga sent his vehicle to clear the way for them.

Others on the fake letter are the president, deputy president, retired presidents, the First Lady, and cabinet secretaries for Defence, Interior, Foreign Affairs and Treasury.

DISCIPLINARY PROCEEDINGS

"You are directed to ensure that the general public is not inconvenienced by vehicles with sirens trying to clear roads for VIPs. Warn your officers attached to VIPs that any officer who will use siren to clear the way for the VIP will be dealt with in disciplinary proceedings and redeployed immediately," read the letter.

Currently, the roads are cleared for governors, Speakers of the National Assembly and Senate.

