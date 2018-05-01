Tunisia: Isie Media Centre Operational As of Thursday

Tunis/Tunisia — The Media Centre of the Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE) will open on Thursday at the congress centre in Tunis.

According to a press release posted on Facebook, the ISIE specifies that the centre will be accessible to journalists and observers during the municipal elections set for May 6.

"The Centre will be operational from May 3 to 10 and will be the focal point for all the ISIE communications, including the announcement of preliminary results," the same source specified.

The electoral authority invited all accredited journalists, observers and guests to the opening ceremony to bring their accreditation badges, press cards or a certificate of employment issued by the concerned organisation.

According to the ISIE, simultaneous translation will be provided at the media centre, from Arabic to English and French and vice versa.