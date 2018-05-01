Tanzania: Court Orders Arrest of Poppe Over Fraud

THE Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam yesterday ordered the arrest of two businessmen, Zacharia Hans Poppe and Franklin Lauwo, after being included in the 600m/-fraud and money laundering case alongside the former leaders of Simba SC.

Hans Poppe is the Chairman of Registration Committee of Simba Sports Club, while Lauwo is a contractor who had undertaken to construct the Club's play grounds at Bunju area within Kinondoni District in the outskirt of the city.

Principal Resident Magistrate Thomas Simba issued the arrest warrant against them following a request by the prosecution, led by an officer with the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) Leonard Swai, after substituting new charge sheet against the accused persons.

In the new charge sheet, the two businessmen will face three counts among 10 involving Simba's ex-Chairman, Evans Aveva and his Vice- Chairman Geoffrey Nyange.

The total 10 counts include that of conspiracy, abuse of office, forgery, uttering false documents and money laundering.

Other charges are making fable statement and unlawful carrying on business as contractor. Both Aveva and Nyange, who attended yesterday's proceedings, denied all the charges. Aveva appeared physically not stable as he could not walk on his own.

He was assisted by Nyange to enter the dock. The magistrate adjourned the trial to May 14, for mention pending the arrest of the two businessmen. Reading the new charges, Swai told the court that on diverse dates between March 10 and 16, 2016 in the city, Aveva and Nyange conspired to commit an offence of abuse of office.

The prosecution charges the duo of abusing their positions by preparing a transfer of funds request form dated March 15, 2016 and transferring 300,000 US dollars from account of the Club held at CRDB Bank Plc, Azikiwe Branch to personal account of Aveva held at Barclays Bank, Ohio Branch.

Such preparation of the form, according to the prosecution, had the purpose of obtaining undue advantage for the two leaders of the Club.

It is alleged that the two leaders, with intent to defraud, forged the form in question purporting that the Club was repaying the amount as loan to Aveva