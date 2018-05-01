Ethiopia: Ministry Making Ready Ample Fertilizers

In its recent statement, the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock expressed readiness to distribute 15 million quintals of chemical fertilizers in the forthcoming crop season of 2018/19.

About 4.4 million quintals of fertilizers have already been distributed to the farmers this crop season, the Ministry State Minister Tesfaye Mengistie told The Ethiopian Herald.

The 2.4 million quintals of the unused fertilizers which were imported last crop season will be utilized this year, he said, adding that the country is expected to utilize a total of 17 million quintals of fertilizer by the crop season.

As to him, there is no lack of fertilizers among the farmers rather failure to utilize the imported fertilizer effectively.

Above all, utilizing the imported fertilizer properly is advisable to curtail challenges that springs from lack of wise use of agricultural inputs to promote agricultural production and productivity, he noted.

According to him, the Ministry bought fertilizers directly from manufacturers to cut price.

Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Public Relations Bureau Head Alemayehu Birehanu said the Ministry has been doing its level best regarding to distributing improved seeds and chemical fertilizers to farmers on time .

Currently,the country's annual fertilizer demand is about 17 million quintals in which its demand and supply is growing in line with farmers' fertilizer utilization system and increased agricultural production and productivity, he added.

There are over 17 million farmers in the country out of which 40 percent are agricultural extension packages services beneficiary while 27 percent are model farmers in all aspects [utilize agricultural inputs and produces surplus crop]. Hence,in aggregate 67 percent of Ethiopian farmers expected to utilize chemical fertilizer properly, according to him.

He indicated that farmers also hugely utilize traditional fertilizer like compost produced at home even if he is not shay away to speak on the agricultural inputs [fertilizer] utilization backwardness.

Alemayehu also said the ministry is working with every stakeholder to address farmer's chemical fertilizers and other agricultural inputs demand.

"Proper utilization of agricultural inputs [fertilizers] is fundamental to improve agricultural production and productivity," he said.

Regarding Ethiopia's efforts in manufacturing fertilizers locally Alemyehu said that the ministry is undertaking researches on blending fertilizer locally in partnership with other countries.

It also learnt that this year's chemical fertilizer demand has shown about 1.1 million quintals increment compared to last year. Plus, this year alone , the nation has been importing chemical fertilizers worth 600 million USD.

Moreover, by the end of GTP II, Ethiopia targets 2,062,106 metric tons supply of chemical fertilizers aiming at increasing major crops production to 406 million quintals.