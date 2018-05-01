Ethiopia: Overdue Labour Proclamations Creating Havoc - CETU

The confederation of Ethiopian Trade Unions (CETU) said the overdue of the amendment of labour proclamation No. 377/2003 and the declaring of a new proclamation that decides the minimum wage floor for workers have been causing havoc in the efforts of improving workers' lives.

CETU Foreign and Public Relations Head Measho Berihu told The Ethiopian Herald that due to the ineffectiveness of such proclamations, the confederation and the workers are exposed to various challenges. "Fore instance, the absence of minimum wage floor for workers has particularly affecting workers of private organizations as some are now working for the lowest salary in the country apart from and the salary scale lacks uniformity from company to company."

He also cited many public servants do not exercise workers' right to unionization as they are awaiting the declaration of the amended labour proclamation of 2003 in this regard.

Speaking of CETU 's achievements, he said it had achieved a lot during the past three years. "The number of our members have been doubled and now we have about 600, 000 worker' members,"

CETU is also becoming one Africa's influential union in terms of upholding workers' right and ensuring job safety as well as supporting workers to form their own association,he said,adding that a number of companies' workers have already established their association under the guidance of CETU.

He also said as a result of the aforesaid activities and others, CETU's president is now the vice president for International Trade Unions Confederation of Africa.

"CETU is working with other international partners and receiving various trainings, aids and the opportunities to host international conferences."