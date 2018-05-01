Ethiopia: Efficient Use of Energy for National Growth

Nowadays in cities and urban areas, life is becoming unthinkable without energy. We need energy almost in every aspects of day to day life. As a result of fast growing urbanization, it is clear that people's lives are being transformed to modern way of living. At the same time, this life needs to be supported by industrial outputs which in turn subjected to energy. This makes industrialization the absolute goal of almost every country's of the world, to have advanced and dependable economy.

In order to meet this end, governments are striving in so many ways to provide energy on demand of their people. Countries invest highly on Solar, Wind, Hydroelectric and other sources of electrical energy.

In order to sustain its fast economic growth, Ethiopia, as a developing country with various natural resources, is striving to effectively utilize its energy potentials. This requires huge investment of time, money and man power. As a result of this effort, it is producing more than 4000 MW of electrical energy from different sources. From this, about 40 percent is allocated to household services. While the current electric coverage of the nation is nearly 30 percent, the government is working tirelessly to address electric energy for all Ethiopian's by 2025.

This national goal can't be achieved with power production and distribution alone; it requires efficient use of energy of all beneficiaries.

Ethiopian Energy Authority Director General Getahun Mogesu recently told The Ethiopian Herald that from the energy distributed for service about 26 percent is wasted because of the unwise use of the energy.

Engineer Zewge Worku, Energy Efficiency and Conservation Acting Director at Energy Authority, said, "Energy wastage is not unique to Ethiopia; to certain extent, wastage is inevitable. However, it can meaningfully be reduced." According to his explanation, power basically wasted at three levels. These are: during generation process, on distribution while crossing wide ranges of distance and during the practical use at industries and households.

He also said that these could be reduced by improving way of using and replacing the old and power inefficient appliances. In industries, electric motors have about 60 percent usage of energy. However, industries can reduce their energy conception by voluntarily making power audit and improving their production technology system.

At household level the major electric depleting materials are cooking equipments, like stoves, Injera making electric ovens, other electronic materials and careless using system.

According to him, from energy allocated to households which is about 40 percent, Injera Making Oven particularly consumes nearly 60 percent of it. These ovens are locally produced and have no product standard yet. They usually use only 56 percent of energy they took and deplete the rest. Cooking stoves especially which are locally produced are also known for their power depletion.

According to Zewge, rather than depleting the energy resource in this way, households and industries are exposed to high payment of bills and losing durability of equipments.

In order to overcome such problems and most importantly to save energy and contribute to national growth, there are best practices identified by the authority. The first one is to replace highly power consuming equipments by improved ones. This is possible for many of industrial and household materials including Injera ovens. In addition to such materials available in the market, currently the authority is promoting newly designed power efficient Injera oven.

The other means is to use off pick hour. According to him, the national pick hour for energy consumption, meaning when most of energy using materials simultaneously being active is 6:30 am to 9:00 am in the morning and 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm in the evening. Therefore, by deactivating machines, electronic materials at this time ones can save energy, avoid power cut, sustain the materials age.

In general, saving energy has major benefits at four levels. First, it saves the beneficiaries from additional payments of bills. Second, in the same way it enhances the durability's of machineries and electronic equipments. Third, particularly for industries it helps them to become competitor at international level, as companies are evaluated by specific energy consumption to produce a given product.

Fourth, the cumulative efforts benefit the country. Meaning when the demand for energy goes healthy and predictable, the nation gets opportunity to expand to address the other parts of the country and helps to reduce national cost, Zewge emphasized.