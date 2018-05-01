Zimbabwe: Firms Urged to Invest in Communities

Companies operating in Manicaland must seriously consider investing in communities in which they operate, Government has said.

In a speech read on her behalf by director for provincial affairs in her office Mr Kennedy Mugarisanwa at Roman Catholic Youth Fundraising dinner held in Mutare on Saturday, Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs Monica Mutsvangwa said companies needed to be mindful of their corporate social responsibility.

The dinner was held to fundraise for Mutare Roman Catholic youths who are expected to fly to Panama in Central America in January 2019, where they will meet other young people from across the globe to celebrate World Youth Day.

"It is our hope that the Catholic Church in Mutare will be there representing us; not only representing the church, but the whole nation, hence, the need to support them," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

"The year 2018 has been declared the Year of the Young People by the head of the Catholic Church, His Holiness Pope Francis.

"Indeed, the young people are a blessing to the church, family and above all to our nation, Zimbabwe."

Minister Mutsvangwa said most youths from Manicaland came from rural areas and were unemployed, hence the need to assist them.

Most of the youths had a lot of talent, but were underprivileged, she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa assured Right Reverend Bishop Paul Horan of Government support as they prepared for the Panama trip.

The church intends to fly 20 young people to Panama.

"Government is dedicated to ensuring that our young people are globally integrated and marketable above all, to have the exposure that comes with travelling," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

"It is, therefore, against this background that I implore business people, companies and all well-wishers to come forward and support our youths financially and in kind.

"The proceeds will go a long way in cushioning their travelling expenses to Panama and cater for other related expenses."

The event was attended by Government officials, Roman Catholic clerics and representatives of corporate sponsors that included the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC), Tanganda Tea Company and CBZ.