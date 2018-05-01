Seychelles: President Faure Attends Labour Day Mass

press release

President Danny Faure attended the Labour Day Mass traditionally held on 1 May at St Joseph Parish, Anse Royale this morning.

The mass was celebrated by Bishop Denis Wiehe along with other members of the Roman Catholic Clergy and animated by the Anse Royale Parish Choir and congregation.

Also present for the Labour Day Mass was the Vice-President, Mr Vincent Meriton, the Minister of Employment, Immigration and Civil Status, Mrs Myriam Telemaque, the Secretary of State Department of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Barry Faure, the Principal Secretary for the Employment Department, Mr Jules Baker, and catholic parishioners from all over the island.

