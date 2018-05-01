Ethiopia: Upholding Workers' Right to Unionization,Bargain

Once a year,the whole world marks the International Workers' Day on May 1st in a colorful and informative manner. By the same token, today Ethiopian workers are celebrating the day for 43th time while the the day is also being observed for 129th time in the world under the theme ' Let us Reason Together for Sustainable Economic Growth and Job Security '.

During such occasion, governments and workers' unions convey messages of solidarity and friendship to workers and their beloved families. They also organize panel discussions and workshops on the inviolable workers' right to unionization and other related issues.

It is also true that on several occasions, the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs(MOLSA) , the Confederation of Ethiopian Trade Unions( CETU) , the International Labor Organization ( ILO) and others have been calling for the respect of workers right to unionization and bargain as well as urging concerned bodies to take timely and proper measures against those organizations who violate such rights in any situations.

Yes, workers' right to unionization and bargain must be respected under any circumstances. This is because it is one of the fundamental constitutional rights in Ethiopia. Plus, the respect of such rights would create sustainable and ever lasting industrial peace in a given organization.

Furthermore , it is a catalyst for the future growth and the prosperity of employers and employees as both do not waste their cherished time in suing each other or taking industrial action.

It is crystal clear that those organizations that do not allow workers' right to unionization and bargain are more or less in some sorts of chaos. Fore instance, they are the ones who suffer a lot from high turnover of workers, strikes , lengthy court processes and the like.

In contrast , the organizations that uphold workers' right to unionization and bargain would sustain their success stories to the coming generation and bring meaningful growth in a given country's economy.

In fact, one must not also forget the quality of work and the respect for fundamental principles and rights at work are a source of personal dignity ,family stability, peace in the community, and a beacon of credibility for democratic governance.

Indeed, on such event every employer ,the state or private one, needs to be reminded to demonstrate unwavering commitments towards the respect of workers' right to unionization and bargain as well as the realization of Ethiopia's Renaissance.

Moreover , during this year's International Workers' Day celebration , Ethiopian workers have to renew their commitments to hand down a prosperous country to the posterity . They as well need to toil much in realizing the set goals in the GTP II.

Hence , some organizations that do not put into effect workers right to unionize have to respect such right without giving any further lame excuses in a bid to speed up the ongoing journey towards Ethiopia's Renaissance.

Indeed , CETU has been actively engaged in the unionization process of workers at national level and a huge number of development organizations based in Addis Ababa and other parts of the country have already set up workers unions

In the course of this big event, every employer and employee has to convey messages of solidarity and partnership to CETU. Moreover,the Confederation has to call on workers to exercise their democratic and constitutional rights to unionization and bargain apart from playing a significant role in ensuring industrial peace and development.

In general, the government,trade unions ,pertinent bodies and others must put extra efforts in implementing equal pay for equal work through upholding workers right to unionization and bargain.