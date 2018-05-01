Ethiopia: Cooperation Addressing SMEs Concerns

Addis Ababa City Administration Small and Middle manufacturing Industry Cluster Development Cooperation said efforts are underway to overcome the challenges of SMEs for manufacturing.

The Cooperation CEO, Yabibal Addis told The Ethiopian Herald that during the GTP I,providing plot of land for SMEs was taken as one of the incentives to support the sector. But, as of GTP II, the cooperation has decided to construct industrial parks and handover them to SMEs, he added.

The effort could help addressing the scarcity of land for SMEs and meeting the growing industry demand, he noted.

According to him, preparations to construct industrial park at Akaki Subcity on 93.9 hectare of land have been finalized.

"Ethiopia Construction Design and Supervision Corporation is responsible for design work."

The cooperation is planning to offer selling facilities to the SMEs in the near future.

Ethiopia Construction Design and Supervision Corporation CEO, Dr. Engineer Negede Abate for his part said each facility in the cluster will be designed as part of easing the burden of manufacturing and other services.

According him, the construction is first of its kind to be designed by domestic firm and it could lead to actualize nation set goals to transform the agriculture- led economy to industry one.

It was learnt that being inhabited in around 125 buildings of the cooperation, about 3,113 SMEs are engaged in manufacturing business.