Angola: Over 15 Tonnes of Fish Caught in Three Months

Huambo — Over 15 tonnes of tilapia fish, catfish, among other species, were caught in the rivers and lakes of the central Huambo Province from January to March 2018, by artisanal fishermen, against 11.2 tonnes caught in the same period last year.

The data were released Monday to ANGOP by the head of the Department of Livestock of the Provincial Directorate of Agriculture and Forestry Development of Huambo, Lemba da Silva Manuel, pointing out the intense rain and the heat that were felt during the period in analysis as the cause of this increase in catch.

She said that the activity in Huambo is developed by two cooperatives and 32 economic interest groups, which, except Longonjo and Chinjenje, are based in nine municipalities of Huambo with emphasis on Caála and Huambo.

Despite the increase in the level of fish catch recorded in the first three months of the year, Lemba da Silva Manuel said that the lack of fishing instruments has made it difficult to carry out fishing activities in the province.

He said there was no money to buy more resources for fishermen because of the country's difficult economic and financial situation.

Due to this reality, it was informed that the Provincial Directorate of Agriculture has only provided technical support to cooperatives and economic interest groups licensed for fishing.