Ethiopia: Nishan Spurs to Transform Drives to Owner

Nishan International Promotion & Development, a local promotion company, has introduced a new system which will enable employed drivers to have their own cars.

Established in 2017, Nishan will organise the divers to participate in an Iqub, a traditional means of saving, to help them save money. It also plans to hold a raffle in a weekly bases and enable them to buy mid-buses that are 17 to 21 seated.

Members who are registered drivers will open accounts at Wogagen bank, after signing agreements with Nishan to be bound by the rules and the regulations of the new system i.e. Iqub.

Once they opened an account at the Bank, they will deposit the set saving amount daily.