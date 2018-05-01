Ethiopia: City Amends Labour Law to Reflect Affirmative Actions

The Addis Abeba City Administration approved a proclamation that gives further priority to female employees, persons with disabilities and minority nationalities.

The proclamation necessitates institutions to allow members of society that are eligible for affirmative action to get priority and obtain advantages in recruitment, promotion, transfer, redeployment, education and training.

The new proclamation that was approved by the council members of the Administration during their annual assembly this past week repeals the decade long-governing law for civil servants. It contains 12 sections and 100 articles overall and necessitates that no employee can be eligible for recruitment and promotion without presenting a certificate of competence (CoC).

The law prohibits institutions from reassigning a pregnant civil servant to other roles or expelling females from work during pregnancy, or within the four months of delivery. It also allows paid leave for medical treatment and follow-up of women with children under a year old. Government institutions are likewise mandated to establish a nursery for newborns.

Maternity, paternity and sick leaves have likewise been amended. Maternity leave in the prenatal and post-partum period has been bumped up to 150 days from what used to be 120 days. The new addition to the proclamation is the ability to take leave in case of a miscarriage, which ranges from one to three months.

Paternity leave has likewise doubled from what used to be five working days. While sick leave can now stretch up to six months with full pay and two more months half pay. It used to be that there was no pay after the sixth months.

The civil servants' proclamation is derived from the Federal Government Civil Servants' proclamation that was revised last year, according to Addis Alem, communication affairs director of the Administration.

This is problematic for Dereje Zeleke (PhD), a lecturer at Addis Abeba University's School of Law and Civil Service University for more than two decades. He asserts that the city government is an autonomous body which should devise laws and proclamations to reflect the realities and social problems of their particular constituencies.

"Laws devised without considering the unique features will be without substance," said Dereje.

A new labour bill regarding non-civil servant employees that revises 53 articles was introduced by the Ministry of Labour & Social Affairs (MoLSA) last year. It could not be approved, pertaining to the Confederation of Ethiopia Trade Unions' (CETU) objection on 18 of the amendments, and is pending at the Council of Ministers.

The City Administration has around 74,000 public servants in 53 institutions. The Bureau and deputy bureau heads, members of the district and wereda councils, judges, public prosecutors, and the police force are not included, according to the City's administration's proclamation.

"Some of them are political appointees, or otherwise are included in another proclamation," said Addis. "The police force is under the city's Police Commission, and judges and public prosecutors are under the Judicial Administrative Council."