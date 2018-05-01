1 May 2018

Angola Steps Forward in Fighting Drought

Luanda — Sixty-five million euros was invested this year in implementing an agricultural project and strengthening institutional capacities, linked to food security and drought control in the provinces most affected by this phenomenon.

The project called "Strengthening Resilience, Food Security and Nutrition" (Fresan) will be implemented in the provinces of Cunene, Namibe and Huíla, thus this is a result of an agreement between the European Union and the Angolan Government that will be extend until 2022.

The European Union-funded programme is focuses on combating drought, livestock farming, production of cereals, vegetable and other agricultural products.

This information was released to ANGOP on Monday by the agricultural project manager of the European Union delegation, Danilo Barbero, who explained that the implementation of the food security programme aims to increase resilience in drought-affected communities.

"When there is a drought, we cannot shake hands, but we need to do something to support communities through better use of water," said the manager.

For the materialization of this programme, an Angolan technical team and the Portuguese cooperation agency for agriculture, environment and risk prevention and natural disasters will start a project soon in the indicated regions.

The six-month start-up phase will serve to identify the communities where the field school will be set up and other revenue-generating activities and to benefit communities in revenue collection.

The Angolan government has invested over USD 1.5 million in agricultural projects and high values in agribusiness projects, but the results are not yet very significant, according to engineer Fernando Macedo.

