Ethiopia: Agency Striving to Improve Medical Facility Supply

Ethiopian Pharmaceuticals Fund and Supply Agency announced that it is working to provide vital pharmaceutical facilities in collaboration with stakeholders and health institutions.

The agency would buy and supply medical facilities upon the request of the health institutions as per the capacity of the country, Agency Director General Dr. Loko Abreham told The Ethiopian Herald.

To this end, the agency would strengthen its Health Commodities Management Information System that has been serving for only controlling medicines stored in various warehouse, he said.

According to him, the agency would use the system to inspect and register customer's request, purchasing process, contract management, report clearance and store data archiving activities, among others.

The system would also serve to advance the finance information, he noted.

The agency would also use Global Positioning System (GPS) to inspect its vehicles' deployment for proper medical facility availability, he told. It has already installed the system on its 107 vehicles that would serve to transport pharmaceutical facilities to customers and state branch institutions. "This would enable our customers to get instant and efficient medical facility supply."

The effort is to address the national pharmaceutical demand that has seen increment side by side to the growing number of population and health institutions, he noted.

Last year, the agency distributed about 6.8 billion pharmaceutical facilities and this year, it is striving to supply 7.8 billion facilities which cover about 74 percent of the national vital pharmaceuticals demand, he stated.

As to him, the annual budget that has been spending on pharmaceutical supply is also increasing through time and this year's budget is about 15.3 billion Birr.

The agency would make efforts in collaboration with stakeholders through improving its operation, human resource, and technology to improve its services and to reach 95 percent coverage of lifesaving medicines across the country, said the Director General.