Zimbabwe: Stealing Cooked Chicken Lands Man in Trouble

A 33-year-old Mucheke man has been fined $300 by a court after he pleaded guilty to stealing a three-legged cast iron pot containing cooked chicken.

Emmanuel Mutandavari, a soldier at 4.1 Infantry Battalion Brigade in Masvingo, appeared before Masvingo magistrate Mr Takawira Mugabe.

He was slapped with a wholly suspended six-month prison term and fined $300.

He will spend three months in jail if he fails to pay the fine.

Prosecutor Mr Fidelis Nyamukondiwa said on April 22, Auxillia Chiwawa (31), placed her three-legged pot containing chicken meat on the cooking stand outside her house.

She saw Mutandavari passing by while pushing a spare wheel. After a while, Mrs Chiwawa went inside the house to collect a spoon.

Mutandavari took advantage and stole the pot containing meat and went away.

Mrs Chiwawa later discovered the offence and reported the matter at Runyararo West Police Base.

Police subsequently raided Mutandavari's place and recovered the pot, leading to the soldier's arrest.