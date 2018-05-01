30 April 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Farmajo Congratulates Somalia's New Parliament Speaker

Tagged:

Related Topics

Somali president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has congratulated Mohamed Mursal on his election as Speaker of the House of the People of Somalia's 10th Federal Parliament on Monday.

In a statement, Farmajo lauded the Interim parliamentary electoral commision for fulfilling its constitutional responsibility, saying the election was symbolic of the nation's democracy.

"I say congratulations to the new parliament speaker elected today and wish him success," said the president the statement.

Mohamed Mursal, a former ambassador to Turkey won 147 votes against his close contender's 118 votes during the second round of the voting on Monday in Mogadishu.

The election saw tight race by ten candidates, among them nearly five ministers and deputies who all men hailing from the country's regional state of Southwest.

Mursal succeeds Mohamed Osman Jawari who resigned early this month following weeks of political deadlock that led to his resignation.

Somalia

How an Unrecognised State's Port Deal Could Shift Dynamics Across the Horn

Despite Somalia's protestations, DP World and Somaliland are set to expand Berbera port. Some in the neighbourhood are… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.