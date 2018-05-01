Somalia: Farmajo Congratulates Somalia's New Parliament Speaker

Somali president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has congratulated Mohamed Mursal on his election as Speaker of the House of the People of Somalia's 10th Federal Parliament on Monday.

In a statement, Farmajo lauded the Interim parliamentary electoral commision for fulfilling its constitutional responsibility, saying the election was symbolic of the nation's democracy.

"I say congratulations to the new parliament speaker elected today and wish him success," said the president the statement.

Mohamed Mursal, a former ambassador to Turkey won 147 votes against his close contender's 118 votes during the second round of the voting on Monday in Mogadishu.

The election saw tight race by ten candidates, among them nearly five ministers and deputies who all men hailing from the country's regional state of Southwest.

Mursal succeeds Mohamed Osman Jawari who resigned early this month following weeks of political deadlock that led to his resignation.