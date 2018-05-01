Ghana: Two Arrested Over Watchman's Death

Sekondi — Two persons have been arrested in connection with the killing of Kwabena Damoah, 57, a watchman, when a gang raided the Kuapa Cocoa Depot at Wassa Asikuma, near Wassa Akropong in the Western Region, and stole 51 bags of cocoa beans.

The suspects, Vincent Osirepi Ossuman, 36, a Purchasing Clerk of Produce Buying Company and Kofi Acquah, 43, were in police custody at Wassa Akropong.

Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, who confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times, said Ossuman admitted buying 51 bags of cocoa beans from three persons, who Acquah brought from Tarkwa.

The Police PRO said Ossuman indicated that he could not identify the three people.

DSP Adiku said that the Supervisor of Kuapa Cocoa Ltd, at Wassa Asikuma, Denis Sarfo Sasu, 32, accompanied by Duah Blankson, Depot Extension Officer, and Isaac Bukro, reported that they went to work and found Damoah dead, behind the depot.

The Police PRO said the workers indicated that that some people broke into the depot and stole an unspecified number of bagged cocoa beans.

DSP Adiku said when the police went to the scene they found the body of Damoah at the back of the depot covered with green leaves.

She said the police investigations suspected that Damoah was suffocated to death, adding that the body had been taken to Wassa Akropong Government Hospital mortuary for autopsy.