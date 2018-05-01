Ghana: Two Drivers Jailed 16 Years for Robbery

Two drivers were yesterday sentenced to 15 years'imprisonment each in hard labour by the Accra Circuit Court "One" for robbery.

Alfred Zogli and Michael Donkor attacked Daniel Sackey who was driving a Nissan Almera taxi valued at GH¢25,000.00, at Dansoman, Accra, on July 6, 2016, and forcibly took the car from him.

But Erasmus Adama Nketiah, an accomplice, is on the run.

Zogli and Donkor pleaded not guilty to conspiracy and robbery at their first appearance on July 7, 2017, but the court, presided by Mr. Aboagye Tandoh, found them culpable when the prosecution adduced sufficient evidence to establish their guilt beyond any reasonable doubt, and sentenced them to 15 years' imprisonment to serve as a deterrent.

Chief Inspector Kwabena Adu, prosecutor, said that the victim, Mr. Daniel Sackey, from Awutu Breku in the Central Region, was hired by Donkor from Awutu Breku to Dansoman Beach, Accra, at about 1pm on July 6, 2016.

He said that when they got to the beach, the convict informed the taxi driver (Sackey), to wait for his white man friend who was coming to join them.

Chief Insp Adu said that whilst waiting for the friend, Zogli, drove another taxi to the place with Erasmus and intentionally arrested the victim together with Michael alleging that they had stolen the white man's money and put them in a taxi.

The prosecutor said that Erasmus introduced himself as a Bureau of National Investigations operative, after the arrest, and gave way to Zogli to handcuff Sackey and Michael (convict) together, and drove them in the taxi which was brought by Zogli, searched the victim and removed his mobile phone and his taxi ignition key.

Chief Inspector Kwabena Adu said that the convicts and the accomplice drove to another distance, and received a call after which they removed the handcuffs from the victim's hand, and pushed him out of the car with the explanation that he was not part of those who stole the white man's money and sped off.

Chief Insp Adu said that the victim kept in memory the inscription "NO SIZE" on the back of the blue Nissan Almera taxi, by which the convicts escaped, and reported the matter to the police, and which led to the arrest of the two convicts.