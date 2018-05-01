Ghana: Nominations for Election Into NEC Opens Thursday - NPP Acting General Secretary

Nominations for election into the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will be opened from Thursday May 3 to May 10, the Acting General Secretary of the party, John Boadu has announced.

The positions to be contested for are the National Chairperson, National First Vice Chairperson, National Second Vice Chairperson, National Third Vice Chairperson, General Secretary, National Treasurer, National Organizer, National Women Organizer, National Youth Organizer, and National Nasara Coordinator

Candidates interested in the National Chairperson position will pay a non-refundable amount of GH¢10,000 as nomination fee while the Vice Chairperson, General Secretary and all other positions apart from the Special Organs pay GH¢8,000, GH¢6,000, and GH¢5,000 respectively.

The party is charging GH¢3,000 as nomination fee for positions in the Special Organs of the party, that is, Youth, Women and Nasara Coordinators

About 5,000 delegates are expected to converge at Koforidua, the Eastern Regional Capital, from June 15 to 17, to elect new officers into the NEC of the party.

At a press conference at the NPP headquarters in Accra yesterday, a five member committee was introduced to conduct the national officers' elections.

They are Rev Asante Antwi, Chairman (appointed by National Executive Committee), Hackman Owusu Agyemang (appointed by National Executive Committee), Mrs. Ursula Owusu Ekufful (appointed by National Executive Committee), Madam Agness Okudzeto (appointed by the National Council of Elders) and Evans Nimako (Secretary - Acting Director of Research and Elections)

Mr. Boadu urged candidates to pick their nomination forms, fill them accurately, and submit them to the Elections Committee not later than Tuesday May 15.

Vetting shall be held from Thursday May 17 to Thursday May 24, he said and added that the vetting reports would be released not later than Monday May 28.

"An applicant who is dissatisfied with the Vetting processes may appeal to the National Council of Elders within 3 Days for immediate redress and the decision of the National Council of Elders shall be final."

"For the avoidance of doubt, no applicant shall proceed to court in respect of any matter touching on this election until he/she has exhausted the internal party mechanism for resolving disputes in accordance with Article 4 (6) of the Party's Constitution," he said.

Mr. Boadu indicated that any prospective candidate who violated Regulation 11 and, for that matter, Article 4 of the party's Constitution shall be barred from contesting for any position in the national elections.

"Any delegate, who wishes to appoint a proxy, shall apply to the National Elections Committee at least one week before the National Annual Delegates Conference for confirmation. Only delegates to the Annual Delegates Conference shall have the right to vote by proxy," he said.