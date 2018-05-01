Ghana: LGBT, Not Here!

editorial

We are deeply concerned about overt and covert attempts on the international scene to promote Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT), at the neglect and disregard of the rights and cultural values of other countries that do not believe in it.

No doubt we live in a global community and relate to one another for the mutual benefits of all. Bigger and influential countries in the south must uphold this principle and not try to subjugate and cow smaller countries in the south, into submission against their conscience.

Due to the changes to world architecture where technology is playing a pivotal role brought together as a global community and we, under the auspices of the United Nations promulgated the Universal Declaration of Human Right in 1948(UDHR), to uphold human dignity.

Countries have adopted these UDHR and incorporated them into their laws to guide them in the conduct of their affairs to leave in peace, unity and in dignity.

Indeed, Article One of the UDHR states that human beings are born equal in dignity and right, and Article Two consummates that right by calling on member countries to guard against discrimination.

Significant to our editorial is the principle underlining Article 16 which states in (1) that "Men and Women of full age, without any limitation due to race, nationality or religion, have the right to marry and found a family. They are entitled to equal rights as to marriage, during marriage and at its dissolution."

The question to ask is; under what laws are we, therefore, pushing for the rights of LGBT? Clearly, nowhere in the UDHR gives right to gayism and lesbianism. The same UDHR also guarantees the right to the enjoyment of cultural values and norms and conscientious objection!

If a small section of the population has "physiological disabilities" and has chosen to practice an alien form of sexual orientation, much against the will of God, who in His wisdom has created man and woman to procreate to perpetuate the human race, then that should be their own cup of tea.

We are concerned about the attempts by the western world to push down on us a culture that is alien to us.

This must certainly not be allowed to escalate on to the decent larger population who want to uphold the will and wish of God.

Inasmuch as we respect the rights of the LGBT, we all owe it a duty to respect the cultural rights and values of countries that do not have anything to do with LGBT.

We in the media, for that matter Ghanaian Times, would not shirk our responsibility as a "watchdog" for society and we will help to raise public awareness and mobilise public opinion to resist and reject any attempt to introduce a sexual orientation that is not in consonance with our cultural, religious norms and values in the name of aid, not here!