Ghana: Two Remanded for Robbing 65-Year-Old Woman

The Accra Circuit Court "One" last Friday remanded two men in police custody for allegedly robbing a 65-year old woman who was on her way for medical checkup of her GHȻ56.90p.

Peter Ofosu, 33, a taxi driver, and Prince Owusu, 34, a trader, conspired and snatched the bag of Madam Diana Anim, who boarded a Nissan Versa taxi with registration number GW 594-16, driven by Ofosu, on April 26, 2018, at Dansoman in the Greater Accra Region.

They pleaded not guilty to conspiracy and robbery, and were remanded by Mr. Aboagye Tandoh until May 11, 2018, for continuation.

Chief Inspector Victor Dosso, Prosecutor, said that the complainant, Madam Anim, lived at Dansoman Sahara, a suburb of Accra, while Ofosu and Owusu lived at Ablekuma in Accra, and Kwadaso in the Ashanti Region respectively.

He said that on April 26, this year and at about 9:30am the victim was going for a medical check-up and decided to board Ofosu's car with Owusu already seated at the back seat and pretending to be a passenger.

Chief Insp Dosso said Ofosu put a carton of Voltic water on the front seat of his taxi thus, forcing the victim to sit beside Owusu.

He said when the car was moved Ofosu told the victim to lock the door by her side well, and as she directed her attention to closing the door, Owusu snatched her bag and removed the white handkerchief she had used to wrap her GH¢56.90.

Chief Insp Dosso said that the woman struggled with Owusu and shouted for help, but Ofosu drove at top speed and tried to push her out of the taxi.

He said that a man who was driving behind them on the same route saw the action, tooted his car horn, overtook and crossed them.

Chief Insp Dosso indicated that Ofosu upon sensing danger dropped the money wrapped in the handkerchief, jumped out from the car and took to his heels, but with the help of the witness and others, the two accused were arrested and their car, Nissan Versa taxi cab No. GW 594-16, impounded.