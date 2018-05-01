Zimbabwe: Chiwenga Challenges Businesses to Generate Forex

Vice President, Retired General Constantino Chiwenga has challenged all sectors of the economy to be active contributors to foreign currency generation in the country.

Chiwenga made the remarks during the commissioning of a US$3.5 million state of art machinery at Splash paint and plastics in Harare today.

He said the government is on a rigorous drive to attract both domestic and international investments inline with Zimbabwe's international vision.

"I challenge all sectors of the economy top be active contributors to foreign currency generation,let each and every economic player be cognizant of the need to play their part.

"As you are aware,my government is on a rigorous drive to attract both domestic and international investments inline with the international vision for Zimbabwe to become a middle class income country by 2030 characterized by increased investment,decent jobs,empowerment and free from corruption,"said Chiwenga.

"Business strategies must no longer be developed in isolation but must be alive to the broader national aspirations as well as the associated sector synergies and linkages.

"Industries must think in the contest of bigger national vision that tells business models accordingly.

"It is through such focused,co-operative and team efforts that our nation will achieve sustainable economic growth," added Chiwenga.