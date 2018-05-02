1 May 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: U.S. Trip - My Husband Deserves Some Accolades - Aisha Buhari

Photo: Premium Times
President Muhammadu Buhari and wife Aisha Buhari.
By Ebuka Onyeji

President Muhammadu Buhari's wife, Aisha, has hailed him on his recent outing in the United States.

Mr Buhari was hosted by U.S. President, Donald Trump, on Monday at the White House where both leaders discussed several issues including fighting terrorism and economic growth.

"Dear President, you deserve some accolades," she posted on her verified Twitter handle, @aishambuhari on Monday.

Mrs Buhari had attracted public attention a few months back when she criticised her husband for abandoning those who ensured his victory at the polls in 2015. She had threatened not to support him in his reelection bid if he did not make amends.

She later pledged to support his re-election.

