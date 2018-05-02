1 May 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Is Wizkid, Tiwa Savage Having an Affair?

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: allafrica.com
Tiwa Savage and Wizkid.

Fans of Nigerian music icons, Tiwa Savage and Wizkid, are speculating over the true nature of their relationship as both artists share their photos on social media.

As rumours sweep across the internet that they might be more than friends, Tiwa and Wizkid are making fans believe it might be true.

Recently, they shared one of such adorable yet odd photo of them together and captioned it with a cryptic message.

In the photo also shared on Tiwa's Instagram page, she's seen sitting on the blade of a plane, while Wizkid stands and poses.

She captioned it: "If you ready let me hear you say YEAH YEAH .

And Wizkid responded with a similar photo on his Instagram account: "YEAH Yeah

NAN

Nigeria

Three Persons Stole U.S.$3 Billion Under Jonathan - VP

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday allegedly revealed that three persons stole $3billion under the administration… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.