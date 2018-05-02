A section of floods victims in Kilifi want the county government to distribute contraceptives, including condoms, in their camps.

More than 6,000 Kilifi residents were displaced from their homes due to floods.

Most of them are currently camping at Garashi in Magarini constituency after River Sabaki burst its banks last week and swept away their houses.

Elders at the camp now want the county government to distribute condoms for fear of residents contracting sexually transmitted diseases.

MATTER OF URGENCY

They want their appeal to be treated as a matter of urgency.

"It is raining all over, it's cold at night and we have met some new faces here, some that we used to have some aside affairs with but we are now together in this camp.

"We have very young and sexually active boys and girls here. Fate brought us here and none knows the history of the other. We are strangers. The county department of health should consider bringing us condoms ," said Mikache Tero.

The camp has been receiving new people emergency workers continue with rescue operations in different parts of Kilifi.

"The need for us to have condoms here is paramount. Some of us came with our teenage boys and girls. Since they are sexually attractive, our fear is that they may engage in unprotected sex which will lead to infections. We cannot remain here as foreigners and as a group without the contraceptives. It is dangerous," said Mzee Kitsao.

'CONTROL THEMSELVES'

"We may fail to address this issue and then get diseases. That is why we have broadly stated that the government brings condoms here to avert a disaster," Tsohindi Babu, another elder at the camp.

County chief officer in charge of health Kenneth Kazungu said his department is already dispatching cartons of condom to the camp.

"I thought they were facing several challenges but since they have talked on the matter, we shall send them whatever they require. We have enough stock to assist them," said Mr Kazungu.