Nigeria: We Hold the Solution to Farmers/Herders Crisis, Says Fulani Group

Jos — Gan Allah Fulani Development Association of Nigeria (GAFDAN) has assured that if given the chance and necessary support, it can put a permanent end to the protracted herders/farmers crisis in Benue State and other states, calling on the federal government, security agencies and other stakeholders to partner with it to put an end to the carnage.

In a statement issued after its National Emergency meeting, and signed by its National President, Alhaji Sale Bayari, GAFDAN observed that some other herders' associations have played negative and unhelpful roles which have incited and escalated the crisis in Benue through their provocative, subjudiced utterances while the matter was still in court, adding that "these have elicited threats and reactions from tribal associations in Benue State.

GAFDAN said, "Our association, having played no such role, has the confidence of both the herdsmen, the security agencies and the farmers, to intervene as a law-abiding association to put out the fire, douse the tension, and bring about lasting peace to Benue State and other states affected by the bloodletting conflict."

The group recalled the role its leader, Bayari played as the secretary of the Sultan's Tiv farmers/Fulani cattle Rearers Relationship Committee under the chairmanship and co-chairmanship of the Late Emir of Gombe, Alh Shehu Abubakar. and the Late Tor Tiv, Dr. Torkula Akawe respectively, which exhaustively addressed farmers/herders protracted crisis‎ by identifying and proffering peaceful measures to the crisis.

"With this experience, the association believes that it has the capacity‎ to intervene and put in all the necessary measures to ensure that peace and order returns to Benue and other affected states."

Describing the monumental loss of lives and collateral damage of property as unacceptable, the group expressed fears that "if the crisis is not brought to an end, it could engulf the entire country and results in ethno-socio-religious conflict that politicians may inflame further to cause a national upheaval."