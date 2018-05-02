Nigeria: Govt to Establish Oil, Gas Industrial Parks Beyond Niger Delta

There are indications that the Federal Government is considering the establishment of oil and gas industrial parks in some oil producing states in Nigeria.The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, made the disclosure during the ground-breaking of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Park being developed by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), at Emeyal-1, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

According to the Minister, Government plans to develop similar projects in other parts of the country so as to extend the benefits to more Nigerians.Speaking, Kachikwu said: "We will work with the Board and provide everything that is needed for the projects. After the development of the five pilot parks in the Niger Delta states, we will extend this very innovative idea to other parts of Nigeria where oil has either been found or is being explored."

He affirmed that "this initiative will send a message to investors that Bayelsa is ready for oil and gas business, and drive home the point that the park will bring about localisation of indigenous companies, where fabrication, pipe milling, procurement hubs and oil and gas related technologies will flourish."

In his welcome address, the Executive Secretary, NCDMB, Simbi Wabote, confirmed that the "park occupies a total land mass of about 25 hectares, which will comprise various warehouses, manufacturing shop floors and factories, training centre, hostels, administrative block, mini estate, security posts, fire station, including truck parking and holding areas."

He informed that the park will be provided with uninterrupted power supply to address the electricity challenge which often besets most Nigerian manufacturers and businesses.

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Henry Seriake Dickson, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Kemela Okara, commended NCDMB for citing one of the oil and gas parks in the state. He acknowledged that the Board had been a veritable partner of the State Government, and had contributed to the growth and development of Bayelsans.