1 May 2018

Nigeria: Two Suicide Bombers Involved in Adamawa Mosque Explosion - Police

The Adamawa Commissioner of Police, Abdullahi Yerim, has confirmed that two male suicide bombers were involved in Tuesday's twin bomb attacks in Mubi town.

Mr Yerima, who spoke to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the first blast was in a mosque around the second hand clothes market during afternoon prayer, while the second was outside the mosque.

"The first blast was in a mosque while the second suicide bomber detonated outside the area when people around were rushing to escape," Mr Yerima said.

The commissioner said so far, information reaching him indicated that about 20 people were seriously injured, and had been taken to the Mubi General Hospital.

"I am yet to get the details of death for now," Mr Yerima said.

The state government later confirmed 27 people died from the explosion with about 56 injured and hospitalized.

The government also asked residents of the state to donate blood to help the injured victims.

Tuesday's explosion occurs few months after another in a Mosque last November in Mubi that claimed about 50 lives.

