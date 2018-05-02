1 May 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Salary Increase Will Come At End of My Tenure, Magufuli Tells Workers

By John Namkwahe Jamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli on Tuesday May 1 told workers in Tanzania that he would increase their salaries before he completes his tenure.

Dr Magufuli was addressing multitudes of workers who gathered at Samora stadium in Iringa Region to celebrate International Workers' Day.

The Head of State said the government was currently focusing on implementing development projects and added that salary increase would only come after the ongoing projects have been completed.

Construction of the standard gauge railway (SGR) line to link the commercial city of Dar es Salaam with the capital of Dodoma, Stiegler's Gorge hydroelectric project at the Selous Game Reserve, construction of International Airports, are some of the projects being cited by the government.

"For me, I think it is better to allocate sufficient funds to facilitate implementation of the development projects rather than increasing salary to workers," he said.

He added "Salary increase will also depend on performance and accountability of public workers. I therefore encourage workers to continue working hard."

