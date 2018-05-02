1 May 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

East Africa: EAC Told to Use Kiswahili As Regional Identity

By Zephania Ubwani News@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha — Kiswahili is not only an instrument of a wider communication in East Africa, but also a regional identity marker with a strong symbolic value.

"The language is at the core of EAC regional integration and development," said Prof Kenneth Simala, the executive secretary of the East African Kiswahili Commission (EAKC).

Speaking at a recent workshop on the development and use of the language, the official said the commission will soon initiate Kiswahili training programmes at the East African Community (EAC) secretariat.

"This workshop in Dar es Salaam is part of a series of training that are taking place across all the EAC states", he said.

In recent years, the EAC through its legislative organs was pushing the use of Kiswahili as one of the official languages. It is already the national language for Tanzania, Kenya and Rwanda.

However, under the EAC Treaty, English remains to be the official language while Kiswahili has a status of lingua-franca.

During the workshop, policy makers in the bloc were challenged to use Kiswahili to enhance and accelerate regional integration.

The widely spoken language is credited for having promoted national cohesion in Tanzania.

"There are important lessons for the rest of the EAC partner states to learn from Tanzania in integrating Kiswahili in national development plans and programmes," said the EAC deputy secretary general (Finance and Administration), Ms Jesca Eriyo. According to her, the same spirit can be used by the other partner states and EAC institutions to promote the development and use of Kiswahili in the regional integration.

The deputy secretary general (Planning and Infrastructure), Eng Steven Mlote urged the region's Kiswahili Commission to increase its efforts in promoting the language.

