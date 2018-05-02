Tanzania: Workers' Wish List As Nation Marks May Day

Dar es Salaam — As workers in Tanzania join their fellow workers across the world today to celebrate May Day, the Trade Unions Congress of Tanzania (Tucta) says it is time employers addressed three major concerns.

Identifying the three concerns as poor management of social security funds; low pay, and violation of collective bargaining agreements, the Tucta secretary general, Dr Yahya Msigwa, told The Citizen yesterday that it was most commendable that President John Magufuli is already in Iringa to join workers across the board in celebrating May Day - also known as International Workers Day and Labour Day.

"This is an indication that the government, which is the chief employer, is ready, able and willing to listen and respond to workers' demands," Dr Msigwa said.

While the theme of the International Labour Day this year (2018) is "Uniting Workers for Social and Economic Advancement", workers in Tanzania have chosen to slightly modify that into "Linking Workers to Social Security Pension Funds".

According to the secretary general, this slogan is considered especially vital in the wake of the government's enactment of new legislation on pension funds which spells out the importance of improving the pensions' schematic system.

"Since the government is in the process of merging some pension funds, we also call on it (the government) to improve the services that are to be rendered under the new pension schemes ... as these are institutions with cross-cutting effects on the lives of workers," he said.

The government should also create awareness on the importance of social security so that the number of workers joining pension funds would increase. Currently, the number of active members in all pension funds is below 10 per cent of working age Tanzanians. Retired workers, Dr Msigwa said, face various challenges, including the pityingly small amounts that they receive in benefits from pension funds. This, he said, must also be improved upon. Regarding low remuneration, he said some workers earn as little as Sh100,000 per month, which is not enough for a living, especially when one takes into consideration rising living costs.

This is happening at a time when workers of the TanzaniteOne gemstone mining company in the Merelani area of Simanjiro District in Manyara Region have reportedly gone for seven months without pay.

Speaking to The Citizen in Dar es Salaam yesterday, the 784 workers revealed that they have asked President John Magufuli to intervene on their behalf in enabling them to be paid their salaries.

According to Dr Msigwa, workers also face the challenge of lack of collective bargaining arrangements that would enable them to effectively secure better working terms and conditions at the bargaining table.

This, he said, would greatly help to improve the working environment through trade unions as necessary.

Meanwhile, the Tanzania Conservation, Hotel, Domestic and Allied Workers Union (Chodawu) has listed three pressing problems which plague its members as they mark this year's May Day. These include deteriorating working conditions and low pay for most salaried workers.

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, the Chodawu secretary general, Mr Saidi Wamba, said the third pressing issue is the unmitigated rise in the cost of living that's also eroding workers' morale.

"These issues have been recurring almost every year. We want the government to listen to our demands and just as soon address them," Mr Wamba said, adding that employers - both the government and private sector employers - must take into consideration that if they continue to ignore workers' demands, they can kiss goodbye any and all hopes for improving productivity.