Tanzania: Woolworths Opens Store in Dar

CUSTOMERS can save up to 10 per cent on a variety of products and enjoy the benefits of an award winning WRewards customer loyalty programme, following the launch of the Mlimani City Woolworths store.

Woolworths is a chain of stores which offers a range of quality fashion wear across men, women and kids brands at affordable rates.

Speaking at the launching ceremony held in Dar es Saalam, over the weekend, the Chairman of Woolworths Tanzania, Mr Ali Mufuruki said the opening of the fifth and largest store in Mlimani City further demonstrates their business commitment to growth in the country.

"With the WRewards programme in the country, Woolworths' customers can have access to instant savings at checkout without the need to build up points before receiving the benefits.

As a result a WRewards member can save at least 10 per cent daily on a variety of products in our stores and also have access to exclusive competitions and communications," said the Chairman.

Mr Mufuruki observed that the WRewards programme has over 4.1 million members across Africa who save millions every week, making it one of the best retail loyalty scheme on offer.

He disclosed that in the past three years business has not been very good but through managing cost they have whatsoever decided to invest over 2bn/- to open up another store in the country.

"It has been eight years since our customers have had this experience, this is actually a big reap much as we could not arrive to the set targets We are very confident that things will soon return into their normal state, we have faith in the future and that is why we decided to invest in opening this new shop," he noted.

He further noted that Woolworths among other retail stores in the country conducts its operations transparently and it will not tolerate any staff who is going to offer bribe in the quest of evading tax.

Woolworths has always assumed all its financial obligations accordingly.