Tanzania: Serengeti Boys Crowned Cecafa Youth Cup Champs

Bujumbura — The Under-17 national soccer team, Serengeti Boys, were crowned Cecafa Youth Challenge Cup champions after beating Somalia 2-0 in the final clash in Bujumbura, Burundi yesterday.

Goals from Edson Jeremiah and JapharyMtoo were enough to give the Tanzanian boys their first title since the regional tournament's incision in 2007.

The victory comes a as timely morale boost for Serengeti Boy ahead of the Africa Youth Cup of Nations finals scheduled for 2019 in the country.

The second edition of the Cecafa youth tournament took place in 2009 in Sudan, where Uganda clinched the title after beating Eritrea 2-0.

Serengeti Boys launched their campaign in this year's championship on a low note as they battled to a 1-1 draw with Uganda.

In their second match, they had little mercy on Sudan as they thrashed them 6-0 at the Muyinga Stadium, Bujumbura.

Somalia, on the other hand, stunned Kenya 1-0 in one of their group stage matches.

Zanzibar, who reportedly travelled to Bujumbura along with 12 ineligible players, were disqualified and fined Sh1.5 million.

They will remain suspended from all Cecafa sanctioned tournaments until the fine is fully paid.

.