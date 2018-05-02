29 April 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Serengeti Boys Crowned Cecafa Youth Cup Champs

Tagged:

Related Topics

By The Citizen Reporter

Bujumbura — The Under-17 national soccer team, Serengeti Boys, were crowned Cecafa Youth Challenge Cup champions after beating Somalia 2-0 in the final clash in Bujumbura, Burundi yesterday.

Goals from Edson Jeremiah and JapharyMtoo were enough to give the Tanzanian boys their first title since the regional tournament's incision in 2007.

The victory comes a as timely morale boost for Serengeti Boy ahead of the Africa Youth Cup of Nations finals scheduled for 2019 in the country.

The second edition of the Cecafa youth tournament took place in 2009 in Sudan, where Uganda clinched the title after beating Eritrea 2-0.

Serengeti Boys launched their campaign in this year's championship on a low note as they battled to a 1-1 draw with Uganda.

In their second match, they had little mercy on Sudan as they thrashed them 6-0 at the Muyinga Stadium, Bujumbura.

Somalia, on the other hand, stunned Kenya 1-0 in one of their group stage matches.

Zanzibar, who reportedly travelled to Bujumbura along with 12 ineligible players, were disqualified and fined Sh1.5 million.

They will remain suspended from all Cecafa sanctioned tournaments until the fine is fully paid.

.

Tanzania

MPs Want Govt to State When Public Servants' Salaries Will Be Increased

CCM MPs Sixtus Mapunda (Mbinga) and Mussa Sima (Singida Urban) have asked the government to explain when it will… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.