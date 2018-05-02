The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) says it will mobilise workers to vote against the ruling Zanu PF party in the forthcoming elections.

ZCTU President Peter Mutasa told hundreds of workers gathered at Dzivarasekwa Stadium to mark International Workers Day Tuesday that Zanu PF was no longer an option as it had failed workers for the past 38 years.

"The current government is not our government," he said.

"We currently don't have a people's government, so we will be telling you soon which one deserves to be president."

Mutasa likened said the Emmerson Mnangagwa administration had proved it was not for the workers by snubbing the workers' day commemorations despite getting an invite.

"We are going to be clear about who we are going to support," he explained.

"We know that no one is clean but, there is a better devil, and, in our scheming, those guys are not with us. We are going to tell workers not to vote Zanu PF."

Mutasa said the government had shown its insensitivity to the plight of workers by summarily firing striking nurses who were exercising their constitutional right.

He said insisted that workers had the right to get into politics, adding they would use political means to achieve their goals.

"Politics is about who gets what, when and how. So, we are going to make our workers get what is due to them through politics," he said.

Mnangagwa's Zimbabwe is open for business mantra spells disaster for workers as it means they would be stripped of their rights as government bids to incentivise investors.

"They want to privatise everything and sell government assets to themselves and their cronies which they have always been working with," said Mutasa.

"Our government is now loved by London, Beijing and Moscow ... and we know why; they (foreigners) have been promised lots of minerals.

The ZCTU boss said they had expected Mnangagwa to come up with a transitional authority after the resignation of former President Robert Mugabe.

When we marched at Zimbabwe grounds we did not endorse anyone. Zimbabwe had a coup and we are emphatic about that."