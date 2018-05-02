Zimbabwe: Chaotic Zanu-PF Polls Raise Doubts Over Credible Elections

Harare — THE shambolic primary elections by the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) have cast doubt the forthcoming general elections would be credible.

ZANU-PF primaries this past weekend marred by embarrassing irregularities including vote buying allegations, violence, intimidation, exclusion of some aspiring candidates from lists and bussing of unregistered voters were cited as a worrisome.

Even ruling party bigwigs expressed dismay at the chaotic conduct of the elections.

Christopher Mutsvangwa, who is President Emmerson Mnangagwa's advisor, is among those that raised concern.

"Things should not go on like this," he lamented.

Chaos also prevailed in the second largest city of Bulawayo where rival party aspirants traded accusations of vote rigging.

Opposition parties have expressed doubt the government could hold free and fair national elections in July if the ruling party's polls were beset by such irregularities.

"If the ZANU-PF is failing to lead by example by demonstrating peaceful, free and fair internal elections, how would the voting exercise that involve opposition look like? It will be a huge shame if not embarrassment," said an activist of the Movement for Democratic (MDC).

Prof. Jonathan Moyo, the former minister and former government propagandist, slammed the internal poll as mediocre.

"The chaos surrounding the primary elections is unprecedented," Moyo twitted.

Zimbabwe will in two months hold watershed polls, the first to be held after long time leader Robert Mugabe was deposed in a coup in November.

Rivals and the West accuse Mugabe's administration of vote rigging and violence to retain power. Mnangagwa has pledged credible.