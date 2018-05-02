Sudan: White Nile Residents Criticise Higher Transport Tariff

Rabak — People in White Nile state have criticised a new increase in the state's transportation tariffs.

Residents in White Nile state continued their complaints about the ongoing scarcity of fuel that disrupts transportation in various parts of Sudan. The new set price for local transportation has increased from 3 to 4 Pounds, and from 4 to 6 Pounds in Rabak locality.

"This increase in unreasonable. Mind you that there are about 1,500 students traveling from Rabak to Kosti," a listener of Radio Dabanga said.

Transport in White Nile was also paralysed by a lack of fuel in February, leading to many employees not being able to go to work.

Prime Minister Bakri Hassan Saleh called on the Sudanese people to be patient until the economic crisis passes. In a statement to the presss on Monday he promised in a statement to the Parliament that the next two days will witness a solution of the fuel crisis.

Hassan Saleh acknowledged that the government's budget for 2018 is difficult, but "the fuel queues will end tomorrow or the day after tomorrow: the problem with the refineries has been dealt with completely".

Last week a group of 22 Sudanese MPs filed a request to summon the prime minister before the Parliament to question him about the rise of prices and the crisis of liquidity, fuel and transport.

On several occasions in the past month, Sudanese ministers have announced the delivery of petroleum products to the cities would happen 'soon'.

Opposition parties such as the National Umma Party have held President Omar Al Bashir's government responsible for the stifling fuel and cooking gas, as prices of consumer goods have multiplied in all states.