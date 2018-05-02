Ethiopia: Israeli President Arrives in Addis Ababa for State Visit

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin arrived in Addis Ababa for the first-ever state visit by a President of Israel to Ethiopia.

President Reuven Rivlin welcomed by high-level Ethiopian officials including Ministers during his arrival at Bole International airport.

The President expected to meet with President Mulatu Teshome and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed during his three-day official visit to Ethiopia

The Israeli delegation led by the President accompanied by high level government officials and the business community.

The two countries have a strong foundation cooperating on areas of agriculture, science and technology, education security and fighting against terrorism.

Accordingly, Ethiopia exports coffee, spices, oilseeds, fruit and crops to Israel while capital inputs, machineries, plastic, metal and chemical productions are among the import items from Israel to Ethiopia.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in July 2016, became the first Israeli Premier to visit Ethiopia.

During his visit, the Prime Ministers of both countries and their delegations discussed ways to increase bilateral cooperation on a series of issues including water, agriculture, communications, tourism and education. Agreements were also signed in science, technology and tourism.

Ethiopia and Israel re-established diplomatic relations in 1992.