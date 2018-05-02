1 May 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ethiopian Prime Minister to Begin Sudan Official Visit On Wednesday

Khartoum — The Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed will Start tomorrow, Wednesday, an official visit to Sudan accompanied by a high level-delegation in response to an invitation extended by the President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher.

The State Minister, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador, Mohammed Abdulla Idris told SUNA that President Al-Basher and the Ethiopian Premier will hold talks covering the bilateral cooperation in trade exchange, economic, borders security and regional and international issues of mutual interest.

He underlined that the talks come in the context of continuation of the talks carried out between the two Presidents recently, in Bahir Dar.

He said the Ethiopian Prime Minister, will visit a number of institutions and agricultural industry projects.

