Sudan: Dr. Faisal to Address Celebrations Marking World Press Freedom Day

Khartoum — Assistant of the President of the Republic, Faisal Hassan Ibrahim, will address on Thursday the celebration of the Sudanese Journalists General Union on the occasion of the Day of World Press Freedom at the union's club in Moqran.
In a press statement, the Chairman of the Sudanese Journalists General Union, Al-Saddiq Al-Rezaigi, said that invitations to attend the celebration were extended to a number of media, political, diplomatic and legal personalities and press freedom and human rights activists.