Sudan: Dr. Faisal to Address Celebrations Marking World Press Freedom Day

More than 111 families who have fled from villages in the Jebel Marra region in the past two weeks have found refuge in… Read more »

In a press statement, the Chairman of the Sudanese Journalists General Union, Al-Saddiq Al-Rezaigi, said that invitations to attend the celebration were extended to a number of media, political, diplomatic and legal personalities and press freedom and human rights activists.

Khartoum — Assistant of the President of the Republic, Faisal Hassan Ibrahim, will address on Thursday the celebration of the Sudanese Journalists General Union on the occasion of the Day of World Press Freedom at the union's club in Moqran.

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.