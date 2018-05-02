1 May 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Dr. Faisal Affirms Sudan Commitment to Realize Peace in the Country

Khartoum — Sudan has affirmed its commitment to realize peace in the Two Areas (South Kordofan and the Blue Nile).

This came when the Assistant of the President of the Republic, Dr. Faisal Hassan Ibrahim, received at the Republican Palace onTuesday the visiting US Congress delegation, in the presence of the Minister of Animal Wealth, Bushara Aro, who explained in press statements that the meeting discussed a number of issues including the National Dialogue, Sudan - US relations, Sudan government relations with the opposition besides, the country's political developments.

He underlined that the US delegation was briefed on the signing of the Road-Map which introduced by the African Union's High level-Mechanism in the context of realization of peace in Sudan.

Representative of the US delegation, said that the talks were carried out within the talks we carried out during their three-day visit to Sudan, adding that the delegation was briefed on progress of the national dialogue.

He appreciated the dialogue, which he said, would lead to permanent peace in Sudan, adding that the meeting discussed the Sudan - US relations.

