Fashir, North Darfur — The Al-Fashir Child Court, presided over by Judge Burai Mohamed Tibin, has sentenced a man charged with abusing a small kid to life imprisonment and a fine of 20 thousand Sudanese pounds.

The court served the man the sentenced in accordance with section 45 b of the Sudanese Child Act for the year 2010.

On the 16th of August 2016, the culprit cheated a child of 5 years to his house and raped her. The child used to be his neighbor daughter.