Sudan: Dr. Faisal Hassan Informed On Situation in North Darfur State

Khartoum — Assistant of the President of the Republic, Dr. Faisal Hassan Ibrahim, received in his office at the Republican Palace Tuesday the Wali (governor) of North Darfur State, Abdul-Walid Yousif, and reviewed the general situation in the state, the stability atmosphere and the efforts to enhance the social peace between the population groups in North Darfur.

In a press statement after the meeting, the Wali (governor), Abdu-Wahid Yousif, said that the Assistant of the President has given a directive for solving the security problems in the state.

He referred to formation of a committee for protecting the agricultural season which is assigned to open passages for avoiding confrontations between the herdsmen and farmers.

He indicated that the meeting also discussed the economic measures in North Darfur State and the ways to confront the fuel shortage crisis.