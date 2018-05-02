Sudan: Chairman of Darfur Peace Office - Berlin Consultations Stumbled and Did Not Fail

Khartoum — Chairman of Darfur Peace Office and the official responsible for Darfur commissions, Majdi Khalafalla, pointed out that the mechanisms established in accordance with the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur will remain as the bodies responsible for implementing the agreements with the movements which sign the Doha Document.

Interviewed by Sudan News Agency (SUNA), Khalafalla affirmed that the recent Berlin consultations between the government and the armed movements have stumbled and did not fail.

He attributed the stumbling in the consultations to demand of the movements for new mechanisms for the agreements before achieving agreement on the negotiation agenda.

He said that the Berlin consultations were aimed for bringing closer the views and to deliberate about negotiation at Doha in the coming stage.

He referred to meetings held by the government with officials of the German Foreign Ministry.

Khalafalla indicated that the movements have attempted to creation of new mechanisms to implement the proposed agreement with them in Doha, stressing that this attempt is refused as long as it was agreed that Doha shall be the place of negotiations and that the Doha Document shall be the basis for any agreement that would be signed later with the movements.