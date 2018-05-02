Sudan: Cabinet Affairs Minister Tables Bills Before National Assembly

Khartoum — The Cabinet Affairs Minister, Ahmed Saad Omer, Tuesday tabled before the National Assembly (Parliament) the bill on the Engineering Council Act, amendment for the year 2018.

He also tabled before the National Assembly bills on trade agreements between Sudan and the Republic of South Africa for the year 2018 and agreements between Sudan and the Islamic Republic of Mauritania in the fields of general and higher education, scientific research and technology.

The National Assembly has referred these bills to its specialized committees for the year 2018.