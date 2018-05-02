1 May 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Cabinet Affairs Minister Tables Bills Before National Assembly

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Cabinet Affairs Minister, Ahmed Saad Omer, Tuesday tabled before the National Assembly (Parliament) the bill on the Engineering Council Act, amendment for the year 2018.

He also tabled before the National Assembly bills on trade agreements between Sudan and the Republic of South Africa for the year 2018 and agreements between Sudan and the Islamic Republic of Mauritania in the fields of general and higher education, scientific research and technology.

The National Assembly has referred these bills to its specialized committees for the year 2018.

Sudan

Hundreds of Families Flee Jebel Marra to South Darfur Camp

More than 111 families who have fled from villages in the Jebel Marra region in the past two weeks have found refuge in… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.