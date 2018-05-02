Ghana: Three Die in Gory Accident At Teacher Mantey

Teacher Mantey — Three persons died and 12 others suffered various degrees of injuries in a gory accident at Beposo near Teacher Mantey in the Eastern Region on Monday dawn.

The Urvan bus with registration number GT 5228-18 was travelling from Kumasi in the Ashanti Region to Accra when it burst its left tyre and somersaulted several times throwing out the passengers on board.

The deceased, two males and a female are yet to be identified.

The deceased have been deposited at the Nsawam Government Hospital mortuary, whilst the injured persons are receiving treatment at the same hospital and the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Charles Ahiamale, the Krabo Coaltar District Police Commander who confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times here yesterday said at about 11:20am on April 29, the Police had a distress call and they proceeded to the scene.

The Commander said at the spot the police retrieved the remains of a male passenger who had died on the spot.

He said 14 other passengers with injuries were rushed to the Nsawam Government Hospital but two were declared dead on arrival.

DSP Ahiamale said the other 12 passengers were currently on admission responding to treatment.

He said the cause of the burst tyre was unknown, adding that investigations has commenced.

The Commander called on the public to carry on them identification cards when travelling to help in easy identification during emergencies.

"Such practice can help us locate family members or loved ones when there is an emergency," he stressed.