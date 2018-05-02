Ghana: Amissah-Arthur - NDC Will Return to Power in 2021

Former Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur is optimistic the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will return to power in 2021 if it is well organised.

Describing the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as "deceptive", he admonished party faithful to unite and attach a lot of importance to the grassroots and branches.

According to him, the branches are the bedrock of the party hence a lot of seriousness must be given to that sector.

Mr. Amissah-Arthur noted that the government led by President Nana Akufo-Addo had failed Ghanaians, NDC supporters need to work hard in order to take the mantle from them in 2020.

Speaking as part of his touching base visit to observe and monitor the ongoing branch level elections in the Obuasi East and West Constituencies in the Ashanti Region, he charged the new executives to eschew acts of divisions and work hard to capture political power in the next general election.

He reiterated the need to encourage both winners and losers of the internal polls to unite and work harder than before to ensure the NDC comes to power again.

He was accompanied by former Ashanti Regional Minister Alex Ackon and regional organiser Alhaji Sane.

Mr Ackon called for the new and old executives to team up and work diligently by preaching the achievements and ideals of the party in anticipation of winning more members to the fold. -starrfmonline.com