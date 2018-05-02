1 May 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Amissah-Arthur - NDC Will Return to Power in 2021

Tagged:

Related Topics

Former Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur is optimistic the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will return to power in 2021 if it is well organised.

Describing the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as "deceptive", he admonished party faithful to unite and attach a lot of importance to the grassroots and branches.

According to him, the branches are the bedrock of the party hence a lot of seriousness must be given to that sector.

Mr. Amissah-Arthur noted that the government led by President Nana Akufo-Addo had failed Ghanaians, NDC supporters need to work hard in order to take the mantle from them in 2020.

Speaking as part of his touching base visit to observe and monitor the ongoing branch level elections in the Obuasi East and West Constituencies in the Ashanti Region, he charged the new executives to eschew acts of divisions and work hard to capture political power in the next general election.

He reiterated the need to encourage both winners and losers of the internal polls to unite and work harder than before to ensure the NDC comes to power again.

He was accompanied by former Ashanti Regional Minister Alex Ackon and regional organiser Alhaji Sane.

Mr Ackon called for the new and old executives to team up and work diligently by preaching the achievements and ideals of the party in anticipation of winning more members to the fold. -starrfmonline.com

Ghana

Forte Oil to Quit Ghana Operations, Sell Nigerian Assets

Nigerian energy firm, Forte Oil, on Wednesday said it plans to quit operations in Ghana. Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Copyright © 2018 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.