Ethiopia: GERD Showcases the Determination of Ethiopians for Accomplishment - PM Abiy

The Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is a showcase of Ethiopians determination to accomplish the ongoing development through a strengthened unity, Prime Minister Abiy Ahimed said.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Abiy has visited the GERD and the projects that are being carried out to facilitate the completion of the construction of the dam.

Engineer Sigmegnew Bekele, Project Manager for the GERD briefed the Prime Minister on the entire pace of the progress in the construction of the dam.

Following his visit Premier Abiy made public remark to the residents of Assosa and its environs at Ahmed Nasser Stadium of the Benishangul-Gumuz Regional State.

The Premier called upon the public to strive on succeeding the country's aspiration that has long been preserved through the selfless sacrifice ancestors.

"We all should stand in unison to realize the prosperous Ethiopia we want where everyone gets as per their efforts" the Premier noted.

He also added that GERD is a simple reminder Ethiopia's potential of starting and accomplishing mega projects for the entire world.

He expressed his firm belief on the people of Benishangul-Gumuz that are shouldered a double responsibility of pursuing their unreserved support until its completion.

"As we not only know how to fight but also defeat our enemies, we will reach the dam to its completion" Abiy emphasized, and urged every Ethiopian to pursue their support with the never diminishing courage they have carried out.

The Premier also called upon the officials of the region to work on areas that can change the livelihood of the youth.

Chief Administrator of the Benishangul-Gumuz region, Ashadly Hassen stressed on the need to strengthen unity in no less way to that of diversity and toil to reach the aspired development.

The Chief Administrator pointed out that the ongoing effort to eradicate poverty and maintain the prevailing peace and development will continue in a strengthened manner.