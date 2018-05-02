Ethiopia: Premier Abiy to Visit Sudan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs disclosed today that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed will pay a state visit to the Republic of Sudan from May 2- 3, 2018.

Prime Minister Abiy and President Omar Al -Bashir had earlier met on the sidelines of at the recent Tana Forum held in the city of Bahir Dar, Ethiopia.

While the two leaders are expected to confer on multiple issues of bilateral interest, Premier Abiy is expected also to conduct a meeting with members of the Sudanese business community.

The Prime Minister has earlier paid an official visit to the Republic of Djibouti as his first abroad trip since he took office.

Last year Ethiopia and Sudan have signed several agreements to heighten cooperation on a range of development economic relations and strengthen ties between the two countries.