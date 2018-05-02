Africa: Ethiopia to Host Ministerial Conference On African Continental Free Trade Area

Preparations are underway for the Conference of African Ministers of Finance, Planning and Economic Development to be held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia from 11-15 May 2018.

According to the official website of UN Economic Commission for Africa, the conference about the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) signed by 44 countries in Kigali, Rwanda, earlier this year and will address the theme: "African Continental Free Trade Area; creating fiscal space for jobs and economic diversification."

Key topics including agriculture and Africa's transformation, financing infrastructure, and an integrated strategy for the Sahel priorities for tackling Illicit Financial Flows in Africa are among others that will be deliberated at the conference.

A preparatory meeting of the Committee of Experts from 11-12 May will precede the ministerial segment of the Conference.