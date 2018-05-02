1 May 2018

Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Africa: Ethiopia to Host Ministerial Conference On African Continental Free Trade Area

Tagged:

Related Topics

Preparations are underway for the Conference of African Ministers of Finance, Planning and Economic Development to be held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia from 11-15 May 2018.

According to the official website of UN Economic Commission for Africa, the conference about the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) signed by 44 countries in Kigali, Rwanda, earlier this year and will address the theme: "African Continental Free Trade Area; creating fiscal space for jobs and economic diversification."

Key topics including agriculture and Africa's transformation, financing infrastructure, and an integrated strategy for the Sahel priorities for tackling Illicit Financial Flows in Africa are among others that will be deliberated at the conference.

A preparatory meeting of the Committee of Experts from 11-12 May will precede the ministerial segment of the Conference.

Ethiopia

Local Soccer League Put on Hold After Referee's Assault

Ethiopia soccer officials have put on hold all domestic games after a referee was attacked by players in a game between… Read more »

Read the original article on ENA.

Copyright © 2018 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.